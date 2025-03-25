Dechapol, Kittinupong strike gold in Basel

Dechapol Puavaranukroh, right, and Kittinupong Kedren pose with their awards.

Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Kittinupong Kedren claimed the men's doubles title at the US$250,000 BWF Swiss Open in Basel on Sunday.

The Thai sixth seeds battled back to beat Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia in a 21-15, 18-21, 21-14 thriller in 64 minutes to claim the World Tour Super 300 crown.

They avenged their semi-final loss against the Indonesian pair at the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters in February.

It was their first World Tour title as a pair and Kittinupong's first career success as well.

Dechapol and Kittinupong took home the $19,750 (approx 671,500 baht) winner's cheque. The runners-up received $9,500 (323,000 baht).

Dechapol and Kittinupong played together during their junior years and won the World junior title in 2014.

They also won the men's doubles gold medal at the 2017 SEA Games before Dechapol opted to focus on playing mixed doubles with Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

They were back playing together in the men's doubles in October last year and reached the semi-finals at the 2024 Arctic Open, the 2025 Indonesia Masters and the 2025 Thailand Masters.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, president of the Badminton Association of Thailand and a member of the International Olympic Committee, praised both players for their victory.

"I would like to congratulate Dechapol and Kittinupong for winning the Swiss Open 2025, which is their first-ever World Tour title," she said.

"It was a great effort from both players. They have set a great example for other players with their dedication to train hard until they finally won their first World Tour title," said Khunying Patama.

With the victory, Dechapol and Kittinupong are set to jump 10 spots to world No.25 when the latest world rankings are released Tuesday.

Dechapol and Kittinupong will next participate in the Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, from April 8-13.