ONE Championship: Chatri says Superlek ‘refused to fight’, will book five-round title trilogy against Nabil

Confusion over bantamweight Muay Thai belt continues as Nabil admits frustrations following ONE 172 win in Japan

Listen to this article

ONE Championship will look to book a five-round trilogy fight between Superlek and Nabil Anane as confusion over the bantamweight Muay Thai title continued on Sunday.

Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong insisted Superlek refused to face Nabil at ONE 172 in Japan unless it was a three-round, non-title fight – having been stripped of the belt for failing to pass hydration at the official weigh-ins.

Interim champion Nabil accepted a catchweight and had still expected to be able to challenge for the now-vacant title.

But despite knocking down Superlek and taking a unanimous decision at Saitama Super Arena, Nabil will now have to beat “The Kicking Machine” one more time to earn undisputed status.

“Superlek actually said he didn’t want to fight, so our team had to figure out a way,” Chatri revealed at the ONE 172 post event press conference. “They said if it’s a three-round fight, then he would accept the fight.

“This is from my team. I was not involved in this discussion. But Superlek was not going to fight, so Nabil had no opponent. For us at that moment, I think my team made the call.

“But the next fight that makes sense is a world title fight between Nabil and Superlek. A full five rounder.”

Nabil and Chatri were involved in an animated discussion after the presser, with the Thai-Algerian’s team also upset the belt had not been on the line.

“Winning against Superlek means a lot to me, because this was my dream and my first goal, and I have achieved it,” Nabil had earlier said on stage.

“I feel bad it wasn’t a match with a title, but what can I do? I don’t know. I made a lot of sacrifices for this fight. To face Superlek and win was one of my goals, but I thought I would have the belt here with me. But it’s OK, next time.”

Nabil is undefeated in ONE since a debut loss aged 18 to Superlek in 2023 – when both men were still at flyweight.

He has since levelled up considerably and looks unstoppable a weight class up, having become the first man to knock down Superlek in ONE after cracking the 29-year-old with a head kick.

The towering 6ft 4 fighter’s display was all the more impressive given he has been fasting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“It was very difficult for me to adapt my schedule, very hard,” added Nabil, who woke up at 5pm every day and trained at midnight. “I feel like I could have done better, but I sacrificed a lot for this victory over Superlek.

“Everything went according to plan and thanks to [coach] Mehdi Zatout and my team, who came up with a plan and trained me hard for this fight.”