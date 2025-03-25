Thai Olympic Committee election marred by walkout

Listen to this article

Presidential candidate Suchai Pornchaisakudom walks out of National Olympic Committee of Thailand headquarters on Tuesday after he and his supporters challenged the selection of certain athlete voters.

The election for the new president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT) on Tuesday was overshadowed by controversy as candidate Suchai Pornchaisakudom staged a walkout in protest over the selection of athlete voters.

The incident unfolded when Mr Suchai, a key candidate, and his supporters expressed dissatisfaction with the transparency of the selection process for athletes eligible to vote in the election.

Prof Charoen Wattanasin, the election chair, dismissed the objections, prompting Mr Suchai and his team to walk out.

Immediately following his walkout, Mr Suchai left the committee hedquarters and was expected to regroup with his supporters at the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand in Muang Thong Thani.

Despite the protest, the election proceeded without disruption, resulting in Pimol Srivikorn, president of the Taekwondo Association of Thailand, being elected as the 8th NOCT president — becoming the first civilian to hold the position in 60 years.

Gen Wit Thephasadin na Ayutthaya, the NOCT secretary-general, warned that if concerns over the election’s legitimacy were not addressed, the matter could end up being reviewed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) or the Administrative Court in Thailand.

Mr Pimol and Mr Suchai were locked in a battle to govern the direction of the organisation, with the winner to succeed former deputy prime minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon. The latter’s reign as NOCT chief ended after his election defeat and subsequent loss of the presidency of the Thailand Aquatics Association last November.

The debate prior to Tuesday’s election centered on the eligibility of two new athlete voters — Tewin Hanprab (2016 Olympic silver medalist in taekwondo) and Tanyaporn Prucksakorn (Olympic shooter) — who were granted voting rights over Kaew Pongprayoon, the 2012 Olympic boxing silver medalist, who was excluded.

Following his victory, Mr Pimol expressed gratitude to the sports federations for their trust in his leadership.

“The NOCT will now operate more proactively, moving away from the bureaucratic approach of the past. Our priority will be to support national sports associations in every way possible,” he said.

He further emphasised that policies regarding athlete allowances and SEA Games prize money would need approval from the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), requiring discussions with Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong.

“One critical issue is the delay in financial support. At present, even after budget approval, associations often wait four months before receiving funds. This must be addressed urgently,” he added.

“We are all sports professionals. We must accept both victory and defeat with grace. Ultimately, our shared success—whether at the SEA Games, Asian Games, or the Olympics—reflects Thailand’s global standing in sports.”