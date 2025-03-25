ONE Championship boss Chatri blasts ‘scared’ Kaito for ONE 172 pullout – ‘doesn’t deserve to be paid

Chairman and CEO lets rip at Japanese kickboxing star for declining to fight after Marat Grigorian missed weight

ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong blasted Japanese kickboxing star Kaito Ono for declining a catchweight fight with Marat Grigorian at ONE 172, in a scathing critique at Sunday’s post-event press conference.

Kaito was unhappy with former featherweight title challenger Grigorian for failing to pass hydration, and coming in three quarters of a pound heavy.

The Armenian 33-year-old failed to provide a sample during a three-hour window at Saturday morning’s official ONE 172 weigh-ins, as he was unable to urinate in time, the Bangkok Post understands.

Kaito and Grigorian faced off later on Saturday evening at the ONE 172 ceremonial weigh-ins at Saitama Super Arena. But the KNOCK OUT and SHOOT BOXING champion, who was set to make his promotional debut in ONE, had still not agreed to a 155.75lbs catchweight bout.

Talks continued into the early hours of Sunday morning, the Bangkok Post understands, with Kaito and his team concerned Grigorian looked depleted by his weight cut at the face-offs.

The 27-year-old then officially declined and the bout was removed from the card – prompting a sarcastic response from Grigorian on Instagram, who suggested Kaito should “go play tennis or something”.

Chatri later took aim at Kaito backstage while he was addressing local and international media.

“You know, when a fighter wants to fight, they will fight,” ONE’s chairman and CEO said. “When a fighter is afraid of their opponent, they will find a reason not to fight.

“The biggest underdog on the entire card was Kaito vs Grigorian, so I’m not surprised that he took the easy way out.”

Asked if Kaito would receive a walkover win, as is tradition in Japan for fighters when their opponents miss win, Chatri bristled.

“No, he declined to fight,” ONE Championship’s chairman and CEO said. “Why would he get a win bonus? He had a chance to fight.

“If the weight differential was very big, then I agree. But in this case it was half a pound.

“When a fighter is scared, they find every reason not to fight. I’ve been in this business a long time, I’ve seen it every time.

“But to be clear, Kaito got paid in full. But I don’t think he deserves it. I think Kaito should fight in the smaller promotion.”