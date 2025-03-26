DUP..Pimol is the new Thai Olympic chief

Listen to this article

Pimol Srivikorn receives a bouquet of flowers from Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul after being elected the new president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand yesterday. PR

Pimol Srivikorn became the new president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT) after winning yesterday's election marred by a walkout by rival candidate Suchai Pornchaisakudom.

The 61-year-old taekwondo chief emerged victorious to replace Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, securing the top job in Thai sports and ushering in a new era for the organisation.

He succeeded former Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit, whose reign as NOCT chief ended after his election defeat and subsequent loss of the presidency of the Thailand Aquatics Association last November, becoming the organisation's eighth president and the first civilian in 60 years to be elected to the top office.

Pimol thanked sports associations for trusting him with the job.

"I will start working and help sports associations as much as I can. All the financial issues related to athletes' allowance, cash incentives for SEA Games medal winners will be addressed," he said.

He also denied there was a rift within the organisation after yesterday's incident.

"I don't think there's a rift. We are all sports people. We know how to win and lose. We still have to work together. We all want to work towards the success of Thai athletes at the SEA Games, Asian Games and Olympic Games, and world championships."

However, yesterday's election was marred by a walkout by tennis chief Suchai Pornchaisakudom and his team amid claims that the election process was not transparent.

Gen Vitch Devahasdin na Ayudhya, secretary-general of the NOCT, one of Suchai's backers, claimed allowing two new representatives of Olympic athletes -- Thanyaporn Prueksakorn (shooting) and Tawin Hanprab (taekwondo) -- who were chosen to be a part of the voting body instead of Kaew Pongprayoon (boxing) was unfair.

Suchai and his backers then walked out and did not take part in the afternoon's voting session and vowed to appeal the election result with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Meanwhile, Yaowapha Burapolchai, president of the Thai Olympic Athletes Association, insisted both Tawin and Thanyaporn were selected in accordance with the Thai Olympic charter.

Both of them confirmed that they were qualified and had already sent a letter to the NOCT, and Gen Vitch already signed to confirm their eligibility to attend the meeting, she added.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the Olympic Committee of Thailand (IOC) and president of the Badminton Association of Thailand, congratulated Pimol.

"I would like to congratulate Mr Pimol for being elected as the new president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand. However, I would like Mr Pimol to amend the election process of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand to be consistent with the International Olympic Committee."

"The election process needs to be more detailed and in line with the IOC, such as determining the qualifications of candidates, eligible voters, and setting forth the time period for applying for election. When the list is obtained, the qualifications of the candidates must be checked, and the list should be made public for all eligible voters to consider carefully before election day," she added.