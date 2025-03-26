Salby storms to glory in Tour of Thailand second stage

Alexander Salby celebrates as he crosses the finish line. (Photo supplied)

Alexander Salby continued the early domination of the Li Ning Star Cycling team in the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Cup Tour of Thailand 2025 by winning Tuesday's second stage.

Denmark's Salby took his tally of points to 31 as he also won the sprint section of the gruelling 148.50km second stage of the tour, which started from Sadok Kok Thom and ended in Kho Khlan in Sa Kaeo.

The Li Ning Star Cycling team rider crossed the finish line in a time of 3:19.47 hours.

Finishing in second place was Italian cyclist Lorenzo Quartucci from Solution Tech Vini Fantini team with the same time.

Russian rider Aleksandr Shakotko of FNIX-SCOM-Hengxiang Cycling team also clocked the same time but had to settle for third place.

The Thai riders also had a good day in Sa Kaeo on Tuesday with Sarawut Sirironnachai of the country's national team finishing in 12th place.

Nattapol Jumchat won second place in the Best Intermediate Sprint, earning him the purple jersey.

After two stages, Nattapol is the best Asean rider as he remains 10th in the overall standings with a total time of 5:47.06 hours. Sarawut is just one place below Nattapol in the overall standings.

The overall leader after two days is Swiss cyclist Simon Pellaud of the Li Ning Star team. He retained the yellow jersey with a total time of 5:46.43 hours.

The best Asean rider in Tuesday's second stage was Patompob Phonarjthan of the Roojai Insurance team.

The best Asean squad in the event is Thailand Continental Cycling Team, whose total time stands at 17:21.24 hours.

Wednesday's third stage of the Tour of Thailand will start at 9am from Aranyaprathet and end at Wang Nam Yen, covering a total distance of 135.2km.