Perfect your pivot and master the swing motion

Working tirelessly on a good setup is an investment for future consistent shots. A good stance to the ball starts a chain reaction of good movements throughout the swing. If you're wrong at the start then required adjustment movements will be required to manipulate the club, or your body, in order to get the club back on track. So, pay particular attention to standing to the ball correctly as this is where good shots start.

Once you're standing to the ball to the best of your ability and have a solid foundation you can now concentrate on the pivot motion. A 'pivot' in golf is where we turn and wind up to the top and then back down through the ball and up to a balanced finish. Without a good pivot we can never fully control the swinging motion of the club.

If you google 'pivot' it will come back saying 'a movement around a fixed point' which describes the transfer of weight from its original static position at address, to your right side and back to your left side. Swinging up to the top away from the ball is a combination of a coiling and stretching movement that your torso must undergo to act like a wound-up spring. This enables your body weight to move from one side to the other with rhythm and speed.

