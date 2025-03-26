Salby strikes again, wins Tour of Thailand third stage

Alexander Salby celebrates winning the third stage of the Tour of Thailand 2025. (Photo supplied)

Danish rider Alexander Salby, who claimed the second stage victory, made it two in a row by winning the third stage of the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Cup Tour of Thailand 2025 in Sa Kaeo on Wednesday.

The Li Ning Star rider won the 135.20km third stage from Aranyaprathet to Wang Nam Yen and crossed the line with a time of 3:00.25 hours. Salby also won the green jersey in the Best Sprinter’s Classification.

New Zealand’s Nicholas Kergozou de la Boessiere of the St George Continental Cycling Team came second, while Malaysian rider Hamdan Wan Abdul Rahman of the Terangganu Cycling Team was third with the same time.

Nattapol Jumchat from Thailand Continental Cycling Team crossed the line in 13th place and took the Best Thailand Rider award.

Swiss rider Simon Pellaud, who won the opening stage on Monday, remained the overall leader with a total time of 8:47.08 hours.

Salby moved to second place after his back-to-back wins. Japanese cyclist Yukiya Arashiro was third.

Hamdan Wan Abdul Rahman was the Best Asean Rider after three stages, taking the purple jersey.

Julian Abi Manyu from the Indonesia national team and Patompob Phonarjthan from Roojai Insurance were second and third, respectively.

Thailand national team cyclist Tullatorn Solalam claimed three awards — the Intermediate Sprints (IS1), the King of the Mountain, and the Most Combative Rider.

Thursday’s fourth stage will start from Wang Nam Yen and end at Pang Sida, a total distance of 121.70km.