Changes sought in Thai Olympic body’s voting rules

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul (right) and Football Association of Thailand chief Nualphan Lamsam. (Photo supplied)

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, an International Olympic Committee member, has urged the new president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT) to amend the organisation’s charter, including the election procedure, to ensure governance based on integrity and international standards.

Pimol Srivikorn was elected president of the NOCT on Tuesday after rival Suchai Pornchaisakudom walked out following a dispute over the eligibility of some athlete voters.

Khunying Patama congratulated Mr Pimol, the president of the Taekwondo Association of Thailand, acknowledging his ambitious agenda and extending her appreciation for his leadership.

Addressing the candidacy of Mr Suchai, the president of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand, she noted his unwavering passion for sports — evident in his consistent support for boxing and tennis — and expressed hope that he would continue to contribute his expertise to the advancement of Thai sports.

Khunying Patama emphasised that while no violations of the Olympic charter occurred during the NOCT election, every national Olympic committee worldwide should maintain a constitution that reflects good governance, including transparent and well-defined electoral processes.

She called on the new NOCT leadership to revise the current constitution so that the process for electing its president adheres to IOC guidelines and international best practices.

Future revisions should include establishing clear eligibility criteria for both candidates and voters, setting an early application period, and instituting a thorough voting process.

Once the candidates’ list is finalised, there should be a window for all candidates to present their visions, allowing eligible voters ample time for careful consideration before the election day, she said. This, she noted, contrasts with the current practice of nominating candidates on the election day itself.

Khunying Patama’s call for charter review comes as Thai sports leaders strive to enhance transparency and strengthen governance within the national Olympic framework, ensuring that the country’s sports administration continues to evolve in line with global standards. She said Mr Pimol had acknowledged the issue.

Mr Suchai congratulated Mr Pimol, while insisting he was only trying to defend the rights of athletes to vote.

He said he accepted the election result and would like to see positive changes in Thai sports and urged Mr Pimol to work hard for the sports community.

“I walked out of the meeting due to the issue about former Olympic athletes who were selected to cast their votes, which I think was unfair. I just wanted to protect the athletes,” he added.