Thailand races towards 2028 F1 dream

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton races during the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday. AFP

Thailand's dreams of hosting a Formula One Grand Prix could soon become a reality, with plans to stage a race in Bangkok's Chatuchak area by 2028.

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with F1, following a visit by its CEO Stefano Domenicali to discuss the project with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra last week.

SAT Governor Dr Gongsak Yodmani confirmed the MoU signing and revealed that the Chatuchak area is currently designated as the primary venue for the race.

He added that a working committee set up by Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong has also considered other areas in Bangkok and in the provinces such as Chon Buri in case the Chatuchak option is deemed unfeasible.

"The important thing is that we have to understand the community and the people in the area who will be affected by the race. We all agree that hosting an F1 event should benefit all concerned parties, especially people living in the area," said Gongsak.

"We need to let them know that we're committed to minimising the impact on environmental and noise issues and ensuring the locals are informed and compensated."

Gongsak added that, although the details of the MoU have been kept under wraps, it's the beginning of a three-year collaboration involving extensive data analysis, precise design and a carefully mapped-out timeline.

Red Bull reshuffle?

Speculation about Liam Lawson's Red Bull future picked up speed on Tuesday with reports suggesting the Formula One team had decided to replace the New Zealander with Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda.

Dutch newspapers De Telegraaf and De Limburger reported Honda-backed Tsunoda would swap seats with Lawson as Max Verstappen's teammate from next week's Japanese Grand Prix after a Red Bull meeting in Dubai.

They said an official announcement was expected later in the week.

There was no immediate comment from Red Bull.

The New Zealand Herald newspaper said Lawson's representatives were "unaware whether what's been reported has been finalised by Red Bull." bangkok post/reuters