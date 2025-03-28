Thailand to face India and Iraq in qualifiers

Thailand women's national team have been drawn in Group B with India, Mongolia, Timor Leste and Iraq for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 Qualifiers.

The 34 sides were divided into six groups of four teams and two groups of five, with the qualifiers to be hosted by Cambodia, Indonesia, Jordan, Myanmar, Tajikistan, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The eight group winners will join defending champions China, South Korea, Australia and Japan in the finals, scheduled to be staged across three host cities from March 1-26 next year.

The qualifying tournament will be played from June 23 to July 5 this year.