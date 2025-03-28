Buriram United rally to defeat Lamphun

Buriram's Supachai Chaided, left, in action against Lamphun.(Photo supplied)

Leaders Buriram United moved seven points clear at the top after a come-from-behind 2-1 away victory over Lamphun Warriors in the Thai League 1 on Wednesday night.

Guilherme Bissoli's 90th-minute penalty gave the Thunder Castle three points at Lamphun Stadium.

Supachai Chaided struck in the 70th minute to cancel out Mohammed Osman's first-half goal for the home team.

The defending champions are on 61 points from 25 games while second-placed Bangkok United have 54.

Bissoli had a chance early on but fired his shot over the bar while Lucas Crispim's strike was saved by Lamphun goalkeeper Nont Muanngarm.

It was Lamphun who took a surprise lead when Junior Batista laid the ball off to Osman from a free-kick and the Syrian fired a stunning right-foot shot past Buriram keeper Neil Etheridge.

Buriram were back on level terms when Artit Berg's cross from the right found Supachai, who headed home the equaliser in the 70th minute.

With five minutes to go, Buriram got the penalty, awarded after a VAR check, when Martin Boakye was fouled by Lamphun defender Wittawin Clowuttiwat as he attempted to pounce on a loose ball in front of the goal following a Crispim shot.

Bissoli made no mistake from the spot as the champions took home all three points.

"It is a very important stage of the season because each team wants to end the season well. Games will be more difficult than at the beginning of the season. It was hard to get three points from today's match," said Buriram coach Osmar Loss Vieira.

"Today Lamphun tried to play a counter-attacking game and had chances from set-pieces. Mohammed Osman did very well with his goal from a free-kick," he added.

Patrik commits to Rabbits

Thailand striker Patrik Gustavsson has signed a four-year contract extension with BG Pathum United until 2029.

"I am very excited and happy to extend my contract with BG Pathum United. I love BG, which is why I decided to stay here. I will give my best every day for the club. I will do everything I can for BG Pathum United."

Patrik joined Pathum during the second leg of the 2022-23 season, playing a total of 40 matches and scoring seven goals.

In January 2024, he had a loan spell with Nara Club FC in Japan's J3 League, where he made 27 appearances and scored two goals.