Quartucci wins as Pellaud retains lead

Listen to this article

Italy's Lorenzo Quartucci celebrates after winning the fourth stage.

Italian rider Lorenzo Quartucci won the fourth stage of the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Cup Tour of Thailand 2025 while Swiss Simon Pellaud remained the overall leader on Thursday.

The fourth stage of the competition in Sa Kaeo started from Wang Nam Yen and ended at Pang Sida, covering a total distance of 121.70km.

Quartucci from the Solution Tech Vini Fantini team crossed the line with a time of 2:32.19 hours to claim his first stage win.

Australian rider Dylan Hopkins from Roojai Insurance and Nikita Tsvetkov of the Uzbekistan national team finished second and third respectively.

Sarawut Sirironnachai of the Thailand national team was fourth in 2:32.21 hours. He claimed the Best Asean Rider award, taking the purple jersey.

Indonesian Nurahmat Syelhan Muhammad was second while another Thai rider, Sakchai Phodingam, was third in the Best Asean category.

Pellaud of the Li Ning Star team finished 13th yesterday but retained the yellow jersey with a total time of 11:19.29 hours, with two stages remaining.

Pellaud's teammate Alexander Salby was 0.02 seconds behind in the overall standings and Quartucci was third.

Thomas Sexton from the St George Continental team took the green jersey after winning the best sprinter's classification.

"We got the purple jersey today. Before the race, I told the riders that it would be difficult to win the overall title but we must try to get the Best Asean Rider award because we will be the hosts of the 33rd SEA Games this year," said Gen Decha Hemkrasri, president of the Thai Cycling Association (TCA).

"If we miss out on the Best Asean Rider award, then it would be difficult to win gold at the SEA Games later this year. There are still two stages left, we must help each other and fight together," he added.

Today's fifth stage will start from Watthana Nakhon and finish at the Sa Kaeo main stadium with a total distance of 136.20km.