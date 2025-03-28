Annika's event offers Thai youngsters a global stage

The Annika Invitational Asia 2025 will take place at the Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket next month.

The Annika Invitational Asia 2025 has quickly gained attention from female amateur golfers worldwide as registration opens for one of the most prestigious junior tournaments.

The event will take place from April 22-25 at the Blue Canyon Country Club, a world-class championship course in Phuket that is known for hosting elite competitions.

Recognised by the Junior Golf Scoreboard and awarding points for the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), the tournament offers more than just a title. The top three finishers will earn a coveted spot at the Hilton Grand Vacations Annika Invitational 2026, one of the biggest junior golf events in the world, along with opportunities to compete in other high-profile international tournaments.

The event is organised by the Annika Foundation, led by legendary Swedish golfer Annika Sorenstam, in collaboration with Blue Canyon Country Club. Making its debut in the country, the tournament aims to serve as a stepping stone for female amateur golfers, not only in developing their game but also in opening doors for educational opportunities. For young Thai players, it presents a rare chance to fast-track their careers onto the global stage.

The competition will follow a three-day, 54-hole stroke play format, adhering to The R&A's official rules. Points will be accumulated towards the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR). The top performer will earn a place in the Hilton Grand Vacations Annika Invitational 2026, along with a US$900 (approx 30,150 baht) travel allowance.

A staple in the Annika Invitational Series, the event has previously been hosted in South Korea, Japan, and Australia, but this marks its first appearance in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

Registration is now open until March 31 at https://www.annikabluecanyon.com/registration-invitation/.