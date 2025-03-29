Buriram aiming to tighten their grip on T1 C'ship

Buriram's Supachai Chaided, centre, in action against Lamphun on Thursday.

Leaders Buriram United are gunning for three points as they host relegation strugglers Rayong at their Chang Arena as the Thai League 1 action returns with a full programme this weekend after a 10-day international break.

With five matches to go, the Thunder Castle are seven points clear of second-placed Bangkok United after their 2-1 victory over the Lamphun Warriors on Thursday.

Buriram will be without their defensive duo of Theerathorn Bunmathan and Sasalak Haiprakhon due to injuries but goalkeeper Niel Etheridge, Kenny Dougall, Goran Causic, Suphanat Mueanta, Guilherme Bissoli, and Martin Boakye are all fit.

Third-bottom Rayong lost to Chiang Rai in their previous game and are desperate for a result against the champions to move out of the three-team relegation zone.

In other games today, Nakhon Ratchasima host Chiang Rai, Nongbua face Sukhothai and third-placed BG Pathum United visit Uthai Thani.

Uthai Thani coach Milos Joksic said, "We know that BG are a big team and have won five matches in a row. We have been preparing the team for two weeks. We will do our best to get a good result from this game.

"We always play well at home. Although we have some injury problems, I believe that we can have a good game against BG," he added.