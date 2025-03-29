Salby seizes yellow jersey with victory

Listen to this article

Alexander Salby celebrates after winning the fifth stage on Friday. (Photo supplied)

Danish rider Alexander Salby of the Li Ning Star team claimed his third stage victory after winning the fifth stage of the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Cup Tour of Thailand 2025 in Sa Kaeo on Friday.

The fifth stage of the tournament started at Watthana Nakhon and finished at Sa Kaeo with a total distance of 136.20km.

With just one stage remaining, Salby took over the yellow jersey as the overall leader and also the green jersey as the overall points leader.

Salby, who won the second and third stages, crossed the line in 2:48.50 hours.

Yevgeniy Gidich from Kazakhstan took second place and Malaysian rider Saleh Mohd Harrif of the Terengganu Cycling team came third.

Tanawat Saenta from the Roojai Insurance team finished ninth and became the best Thai rider of this stage.

Salby's Swiss teammate Simon Pellaud dropped to second place in the overall standings, while the winner of the fourth stage, Lorenzo Quartucci, from the Solution Tech Vini Fantini team was third.

The stage's Best Asean Rider award went to Saleh Mohd Harrif but the purple jersey still belonged to Thai rider Sarawut Sirironnachai, who ended the fifth stage with a total time of 14:08.42 hours.

Today's sixth and final stage will start from Watthana Nakhon and finish at Aranyaprathet with a total distance of 144.40km.