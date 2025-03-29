ONE Championship: Chatri demands ‘killer instinct’ from Jon Di Bella, who wants Prajanchai in Denver

Chairman and CEO thinks Di Bella ‘can be biggest star in the world’ with more finishes, as interim strawweight kickboxing champ’s team call for Prajanchai to defend outside Thailand

ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong says Jonathan Di Bella needs to develop a “killer instinct” with more finishes, as the new interim champ called for a title unification rematch with Prajanchai in Denver.

Di Bella beat Thai legend and fellow former champ Sam-A Gaiyanghadao by unanimous decision at ONE 172 last weekend, to secure the interim ONE strawweight kickboxing belt.

It was his fourth victory in ONE – all by decision – with 41-year-old veteran Sam-A taken to hospital after the fight with suspected torn ligaments in his knee, having been peppered with a barrage of calf kicks.

But ONE chairman and CEO Chatri was disappointed that the 28-year-old Di Bella did not knock out Sam-A at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

“So I love Jonathan, definitely he is one of the greatest pound for pound strikers on the planet,” Chatri said, with the Italian-Canadian sitting next to him on stage at the ONE 172 post-event press conference.

“But I am always puzzled why he hasn’t finished anybody. So this is my feedback to him – please show me some finishes and then he’s going to be the biggest star in the world.”

“Sorry, you know I love you,” Chatri added, turning to Di Bella and patting him on the shoulder.

“But I thought he could have finished Sam-A in the first or second round. If he had the killer instinct, he could have finished the fight.”

Either way, the win set up a rematch with divisional king Prajanchai next, and Di Bella’s team told the Bangkok Post they want it at ONE 173, when the promotion returns to the United States on August 1 in Denver.

Angelo Di Bella, who coaches his son, insisted they will not do the rematch against Prajanchai in Thailand, where they felt they were on the end of an incorrect decision last summer when they surrendered the belt at Lumpinee Stadium.

“A world champion has to be ready to defend his title all over,” he said. “He can’t just defend in Thailand. Jon fought five times in Asia.”

Di Bella’s father proposed a trilogy fight in Thailand, though, if his son beats Prajanchai in the US.

Chatri did not commit to booking the fight for Denver, however, when asked by the Bangkok Post – but all but confirmed it will happen somewhere.

“I would love to see Jonathan Di Bella versus Prajanchai, for sure. I think that fight is the next fight, two of the world’s greatest strikers on the planet – I want to see it,” Chatri added.

“But we have killers – everyone finishes their fights. Jonathan knows, and I’ve talked to him and his dad about this before – that this is something I want to see.”

Jonathan Di Bella seemed unfazed by Chatri’s critique, however, nodding his head and then giving the boss a handshake as he left the stage.

“Tonight was an important night for me,” Di Bella, who swept every round on all three scorecards, said earlier.

“I fought a legend in Sam-A – he was on a two-fight, crazy winning streak. He fought two top guys. It meant a lot to me to make a statement and get the job done.”