Late goals secure 3 points for Dragons

Listen to this article

Time to rejoice: Ratchaburi's Tana, left, celebrates with his teammate after scoring the winning goal against Prachuap.

Ratchaburi picked up three points after a 3-2 home victory over PT Prachuap in an entertaining Thai League 1 encounter on Friday night.

Chrigor put the visitors ahead in the eighth minute of the first half and the Brazilian struck again three minutes later to make it 2-0 for the Killer Wasps.

However, the hosts came back strong after the break and got their first goal in the 51st minute from Jesse Curran to reduce the margin.

Ten minutes before time, the Dragons struck again with Njiva delivering the equaliser.

A few minutes later, Ratchaburi's incessant efforts led to the match-winning goal with Tana ensuring that the home team would leave the field with three points.

After the match PT Prachuap head coach Sasom Pobprasert said: "It was an interesting game from both teams.

"We got off well in the first half when we had two goals but in the second half, we could not play a stable game and after we conceded the first goal, our form and confidence took a nosedive.

The result took Ratchaburi to fourth place in the league standings with 43 points from 26 matches, while Prachuap remained in sixth place with 37 points.

On Sunday, Muang Thong United will face Nakhon Pathom United.

Muang Thong will be eager for a victory after dropping to seventh spot in the wake of four straight losses.