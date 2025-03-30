Salby claims Tour of Thailand crown

Overall champion: Denmark's Alexander Salby celebrates on the podium.

Denmark's Alexander Salby of Li Ning Star team was crowned overall champion of the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Cup Tour of Thailand 2025 yesterday.

The Danish rider finished the 144.40km sixth and final stage, from Watthana Nakhon to Aranyaprathet, in fifth place but it was enough for him to claim the overall title with a time of 17:19.52 hours.

Salby's teammate Simon Pellaud from Switzerland finished second overall in 17:19.57 hours and Italian rider Lorenzo Quartucci took the third place with a time of 17:20.04 hours.

Salby also took the overall points title (green jersey) with 76 points. Yevgeniy Gidich from China Glory-Mentech Continental Cycling team took the second place with 67 points and Thomas Sexton from St George Continental Cycling Team was third with 58 points.

Thai national team cyclist Sarawut Sirironnachai claimed the Best Asean Rider award (purple jersey) with a total time of 17:20.23 hours. He finished 11th overall.

Thai riders Sakchai Phodingam from Grant Thornton Cycling team and Navuti Liphongyu from Thailand Continental Cycling team were second and third in the Best Asean Rider category.

New Zealand's Nicholas Kergozou de la Boessiere of the St George Continental Cycling team won yesterday's stage in 3:11.41 hours. Roojai Insurance rider Pathompob Phonarjthan was second and the third place went to Dutchman Roy Eefting-Bloem.

Solution Tech Vini Fantini from Italy won the best team category with a total time of 52:00.58 hours and the Best Asean team was Thailand Continental Cycling team in 52:01.27 hours.

"Overall it was a great competition. The live broadcast had the biggest ever audience and there were teams from more than 20 nations worldwide taking part in this year's tournament. Thai cyclists did well, with Sarawut claiming the purple jersey as the best Asean rider," said Gen Decha Hemkrasri, president of the Thai Cycling Association (TCA).

"Next year the Tour of Thailand 2026 will go to Nong Khai," he added.

Today will be a rest day. The three-stage women's race will begin tomorrow.