ONE Championship: Superlek ‘shouldn’t have fought’ Nabil, says Liam Harrison, ‘for reasons I won’t get into’

‘The Hitman’ alludes to issues ‘behind the scenes’ for Superlek, whom he felt was ‘going through the motions’ and ‘didn’t want to be there’ at ONE 172

Superlek “shouldn’t have taken the fight” against Nabil Anane at ONE 172, said his former trainer partner Liam Harrison, who alluded to issues “behind the scenes”.

ONE Championship’s big return to Japan last weekend was set to feature five title fights until Thailand’s Superlek failed to pass hydration for a scheduled bantamweight Muay Thai unification bout against interim champ Nabil.

The fight ended up going ahead as a three-round, non-title bout, with ONE CEO and chairman Chatri Sityodtong later insisting Superlek had “refused to fight” a five-rounder with the belt on the line.

“The Kicking Machine” was subsequently stripped of his title, and looked like a shell of his former self at Saitama Super Arena. He suffered a first knockdown in ONE Championship en route to a unanimous decision loss, with a 12-fight win streak snapped.

“Listen I spoke to a few people in Superlek’s camp, and I don’t think he should have taken that fight,” Harrison told the Bangkok Post.

“I’m not gonna go into the reasons why, but I spoke to a few people. It’s not my place to say or anything, but I don’t think he should have ever been fighting.

“He proved that in his performance. Now whether he was 100 per cent or not, would he have beaten Nabil that night or not? I don’t know, because Nabil looked unbelievable.”

Superlek had originally been set to defend his belt against Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 in January before suffering a knee injury, which led to the booking of an interim title bout between Carrillo and Nabil.

“Superlek’s my friend. I’m sure the reasoning will come out afterwards, but I don’t want to repeat what people who are close to him have told me,” Harrison added.

“Round three, you could tell he didn’t want to be there. He was going through the motions. Nabil was miles ahead. Superlek wasn’t even trying. He wasn’t kicking, no game plan, but there’s reasons for that I’ve heard behind the scenes.

“Hopefully we get a five-round rematch and we see a hungry, fit Superlek because you know you always get a 100 per cent hungry Nabil these days.

“He’s young, he’s got all the support of the Thais and everything behind him – he’s gonna be hard to beat. Everyone loves him. He’s got a great coach with Mehdi Zatout.”

The UK’s Harrison admitted he “felt a bit sorry” for Nabil, who through no fault of his own was unable to win the title.

“I don’t know why he wasn’t just given a five-round fight and crowned champion,” Harrison said. “He’s worked his a** off and then to get it taken away like that at the last minute, I’m not quite sure what was going on until Chatri said afterwards Superlek wasn’t even gonna fight.

“Chatri is the boss and could have said, ‘Alright, don’t fight’, pay Nabil, not pay Superlek, and just upgrade him. But obviously they needed the fight on the card, so it’s a hard one.

“But hopefully we get treated to a five-round fight like we should now, and a 100 per cent fit Superlek turns up firing on all cylinders.

“I’m not sure anyone in that division is gonna be able to beat Nabil – he’s an absolute nightmare – 100 per cent Superlek probably can but anyone else I just don’t see how they’ll get near him and get past that snap on the end of his punches. If they do, they walk straight onto getting kneed in the face.”