Late Suphanat goal lifts Thunder Castle

Listen to this article

Buriram’s Suphanat Mueanta, right, celebrates with Guilherme Bissoli after scoring a goal against Rayong.

Thailand international Suphanat Mueanta grabbed the winner three minutes from time to help hosts Buriram United edge relegation-threatened Rayong 2-1 in a Thai League battle on Saturday night.

After Stenio Junior had cancelled out Lucas Crispim’s 45th-minute goal early in the second half, Suphanat struck in the dying moments of the match to secure three points for the Thunder Castle.

Buriram coach Osmar Loss said after the match: “This is a difficult time of the season for the team.

“The opponents used a 5-4-1 formation, which left us with little space to manoeuvre in attacks.

“But the overall performance of our team wasn’t good as well. The difference was that we just had a midweek match while Rayong had all the time to prepare for this game.

“I am still happy that our players were able to pick up a win in this match. It was a tough game as I said earlier.”

The Thunder Castle will next play BG Pathum United in the first leg of the Asean club competition semi-finals at home on Wednesday.

Pathum United were held to a 1-1 draw at Uthai Thani on Saturday night.

The Rabbits were given the lead in the 42nd minute by Raniel Santana, but the hosts levelled the score in injury time when Chakkrit Laptrakul found the net.

Pathum coach Anthony Hudson said: “It’s a disappointing result for us but it was difficult game.”

At the 80th Anniversary Stadium, hosts Nakhon Ratchasima nettedthe first goal of the night but still lost 4-1 to former champions Chiang Rai United.

Somkaet Kunmee put the Swat Cats ahead in the 38th minute, but Julio Cesar (57), Sanukran Thinjom (72), Jordan Emaviwe (90+2) and Settasit Suvannaseat (90+3) fired four unanswered goals past the hosts, who lost Lee Jong-Cheon to a red card in the 70th minute.

Also on Saturday night, hosts Nongbua Pitchaya got a late goal from Jorge Fellipe to hold Sukhothai to a 1-1 draw. John Baggio had put Sukhothai in lead in the 84th minute.