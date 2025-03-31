Jutatip and Petchdarin carry Thai hopes in women's tour

Listen to this article

Participants of the Women's Tour of Thailand 2025 train ahead of the first stage.

Jutatip Maneephan and Petchdarin Somrat have vowed to do their best for Thai people as the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Women's Tour of Thailand 2025 begins on Monday.

The three-stage race covers a total distance of 263.70km in Sa Kaeo. Monday's 87.90km first stage starts at 9am from Aranyaprathet and finishes at Sa Kaeo's provincial administrative organisation building.

Defending champion Jutatip will spearhead the local challenge. Her Thailand Women's Cycling teammates are Petchdarin Somrat, Chanpeng Nontasin, Supaksorn Nantana and Chaniporn Battriya.

Other three Thai teams are the Thailand national team, Fisherman's Friend and Prime 19.

"We have already inspected the route and we have been training very hard since the Asian Road Race event in February. We also raced in Vietnam. I still have a slight injury and not quite fit. However, I will try to do my best and fight for the Thai people," said Jutatip.

Petchdarin added, "After the Asian Championships, I also competed in Vietnam. I felt quite exhausted after that race but I had a week to prepare for this tournament and I am fully fit now.

"We have plans for the race. However, we have to see how it goes day by day and what plan to use until the end of the competition."

A total of 19 teams are participating in the tournament including professional teams such as Standard Insurance from the Philippines and many others.