ONE Championship’s Aung La N Sang mobilises aid for Myanmar earthquake victims – ‘we must stand together’

‘Burmese Python’ auctioning signed fight gloves from 2017 Yangon win, with plans to set up GoFundMe page and organise personnel on the ground

ONE Championship legend Aung La N Sang is mobilising aid for his beloved home country of Myanmar after the devastating effects of the recent earthquake.

The 7.7-magnitude quake hit on Friday with an epicentre near Mandalay, leaving more than 1,600 people dead and countless buried, according to the Associated Press.

Former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA champ Aung La has announced on social media he will auction off his signed fight gloves from his 2017 win over Alain Ngalani in Yangon, to help the victims.

He also told the Bangkok Post he plans to set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for survivors, and will organise personnel to provide aid on the ground.

The 39-year-old “Burmese Python” is a national hero back home, and a gold statue depicting him with his two championship belts was even put up in 2018 at Kachin National Manau Park in his hometown of Myitkyina.

Aung La has lived in the United States since 2003, where he pursued his dream of becoming a professional MMA fighter.

“Myanmar is my home, my heart, and my roots,” he said in a statement, however.

“Today, our people are facing unimaginable devastation. Families have lost everything, homes have crumbled, and entire communities are struggling to rebuild.

“In times like these, we must stand together.”

Bidding for the gloves began at US$6,500 on March 31, at 10am Yangon time, through Gallery Ohmar in Yangon, where they are on display.

“Every bid, and every dollar, will go directly to charities providing food, shelter, and medical aid to the victims of this disaster,” Aung La added.

“These gloves are a symbol of resilience, perseverance, and strength – the same strength our people need to rise again.

“I chose these specific gloves because when people saw my opponent, Alain Ngalani, everyone feared that this would be a tough fight due to the immense size, strength and power my opponent possessed.

“Nevertheless, I overcame all my fears and challenges and managed to win the fight. No matter how hopeless a situation can be, we must find the courage to overcome everything and survive.

“Now I invite you to be part of this fight, not in the cage, but in the real world where it matters most.”