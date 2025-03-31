Thai rider Jutatip rules the roost in first stage of tour

Thai rider Jutatip Maneephan crosses the finish line to win the first stage of the Women's Tour of Thailand in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province on Monday.

Asian champion Jutatip Maneephan claimed the first stage of the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Cup Women’s Tour of Thailand on Monday and also took possession of jerseys of three different colours.

The first stage of the women’s event took place in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province and covered a total distance of 87.90 kilometres.

Thailand national team cyclist Jutatip crossed the finish line ahead of the pack in a time of 2:03.02 hours.

The second place went to Hong Kong’s Lee Sze Wing with Chinese rider Liu Jiali from Li Ning Star taking the third spot.

Jutatip took the yellow jersey as the overall leader, and also the purple and green jerseys for emerging as the best Asean rider and the best sprinter in Monday’s race, respectively.

Jutatip said after the race: “I am very happy because we have achieved our first target.

“My teammates really helped me a lot. We had discussions and planned continuously.

“The most important thing is that we must be patient and avoid the tendency to underestimate our opponents.

“Overall, it was a good day and most importantly my injury did not bother me as much as I expected.”

President of the Thai Cycling Association (TCA) Gen Decha Hemkrasri said: “Today, we had a good plan for the race and it worked out well.

“However, there are two more stages left so must not take anything for granted. Riders from South Korea, Hong Kong and China can still pose a threat.”

Tuesday’s second stage of the Women’s Tour of Thailand will start at 9am from Watthana Nakhon and end in Sa Kaeo, covering a distance of 105.50 kilometres.