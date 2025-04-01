Jutatip dominates again, stays on track for tour crown

Listen to this article

Jutatip Maneephan celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win stage two of the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Cup Women’s Tour of Thailand 2025 in Sa Kaeo on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

Asian champion Jutatip Maneephan stayed on course to retain her title after she won the second successive stage of the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Cup Women’s Tour of Thailand 2025 on Tuesday.

The second stage of the competition started from Watthana Nakhon and finished at Sa Kaeo, covering a distance of 105.50 kilometres. Jutatip of Thailand Women’s Cycling Team crossed the finish line with a time of 2:42.45 hours.

Hong Kong cyclist Lee Sze Wing took second place, while South Korean rider Jang Su-Ji of the Sangju Cycling Team finished third with the same time.

Defending champion Jutatip, who also won the opening stage on Monday, retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey with a total time of 4:45.21 hours.

Lee stayed second in the overall standings while Jang moved up from sixth to third. Jutatip’s teammate Chaniporn Batriya was sixth overall.

Jutatip also kept the purple jersey as the best Asean rider and the green jersey as the best sprinter for the second successive day.

Hong Kong were the overall leaders in the best team category with a total time of 14:17.31 hours.

Thailand Women’s Cycling Team were second and the Li Ning Star Ladies Team third.

Wednesday’s final and third stage will take place in and around Sa Kaeo, covering a distance of 76.35km. The race will begin at 9am and the start ceremony will be presided over by Sa Kaeo governor Parinya Photisat.