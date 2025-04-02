Buriram and Rabbits clash in semi-final

Listen to this article

Buriram coach Osmar Loss expects a tough game against Pathum United Wednesday night.

Thai League 1 giants Buriram United and BG Pathum United face off in the first leg of their Asean Club Championship or Shopee Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

The match will kick off at Buriram City Stadium at 7.30pm.

Buriram and Pathum have clashed twice this season, with the Thunder Castle winning 2-0 in a Thai League 1 game in Pathum Thani in December before following it up with a 3-1 victory in the Revo League Cup in February.

Buriram United coach Osmar Loss has been juggling a packed schedule due to their involvement in the latter stages of a series of domestic, regional and continental-level events.

"We're playing in five competitions but for me, I'm Brazilian, and we play every three days, so I'm used to this situation," said the Thunder Castle coach. "It's not crazy. I can handle it really well.

"We have a good squad, we can manage the time, and we can make good rotations to make the players happy all the time.

"At this moment, we have some injured players, but hopefully by tomorrow [Wednesday], they will all be ready.

"We have beaten them [Pathum] twice, but we know it's a different competition and they've changed their coach and the way they play.

"Raniel, their forward, is in amazing form. I think it will be hard, it's a semi-final."

The Rabbits coach Anthony Hudson said: "The Shopee Cup is a tournament we want to win, so we'll be going into the semi-final with that in mind. Every cup we're in now, we want to win.

"It will be a complicated test. Buriram have quality, physicality and athleticism and they're a very effective team.

"They're miles ahead of us in the league but I don't want us to go into these games any other way than feeling confident and trying to win."

The other Shopee Cup semi-final between PSM Makassar from Indonesia and Cong An Hanoi from Vietnam will also be played tonight.

The reverse legs are scheduled for May 7.

Ratchaburi, Bangkok face off

Ratchaburi will host Bangkok United for a clash between two of the top four Thai League 1 sides tonight.

In the other game tonight, relegated Khon Kaen United will face visiting Muang Thong United.