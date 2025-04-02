Real Madrid hold Real Sociedad in eight-goal thriller to reach Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid's German defender Antonio Rudiger, centre, celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal against Real Sociedad. (Photo: AFP)

MADRID — Real Madrid edged into the Copa del Rey final with a thrilling 4-4 draw against Real Sociedad after extra time on Tuesday, securing a 5-4 aggregate semi-final victory.

Antonio Rudiger decided the pulsating tie with a header in the 115th minute, with Madrid to face Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the final.

Real Sociedad, trailing 1-0 from the first leg, took the lead through Ander Barrenetxea, but Endrick's fine chip pulled the 20-time winners level.

A David Alaba own goal and Mikel Oyarzabal's deflected effort helped La Real open up a lead on the Spanish champions but Madrid battled back with goals from Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Oyarzabal grabbed his second in stoppage time to force extra-time but his side could not hold off Madrid until penalties, with Rudiger's header the final word.

"I'm very happy because it was a really hard game with many comebacks and in the end my goal," Rudiger told Real Madrid TV.

"For me (the goal) was easy, (I made a) good movement, the corner was very good and because of that we're in the final.

"It's a hard season but we're in another final and we will win it."

Ancelotti brought Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes back into his starting lineup, leaving Kylian Mbappe on the bench to rest, with Endrick taking his place in an all-Brazilian attack.

The 18-year-old wonderkid striker who netted the only goal in the first leg, was active in the opening phases, sending a dangerous overhead kick narrowly wide of Alex Remiro's far post.

However it was Real Sociedad who took the lead.

Barrenetxea broke in behind Lucas Vazquez to reach Pablo Marin's flick-on and drilled a low finish home to put the Basques level in the tie.

Real Madrid soon found their equaliser. Vinicius played a sensational through ball down the left flank with the outside of his foot, sending Endrick in on goal.

The youngster, top scorer in the Copa del Rey, produced a gorgeous lobbed finish over Romero for his fifth in the competition.

Raining goals

Ancelotti brought on Mbappe for Endrick, looking for a goal to shut the tie down for good. However it was the visitors who were creating the better chances.

Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin made a superb save to deny Martin Zubimendi and Oyarzabal wastefully fired the rebound wide.

Real Sociedad moved ahead on the night when Alaba deflected Marin's cross through Lunin's legs and into his own net after 72 minutes.

The Austrian defender, who returned from a long-term injury in January, was also involved in Real Sociedad's third, deflecting Oyarzabal's shot past Lunin.

It sparked Madrid into action, with Vinicius turning his marker brilliantly, driving forward and crossing for Bellingham to strike in the 82nd minute.

Four minutes later and Los Blancos pulled level on the night with Tchouameni's header badly fumbled by Remiro into his own net.

Just when it seemed Real Sociedad were out they managed to force extra-time, with Oyarzabal heading home Sergio Gomez's free-kick in the 93rd minute.

Remiro saved well from Bellingham before the end of the regulation 90 minutes, with the pace slower, inevitably, as the game restarted.

Real Sociedad's Jon Olagasti was booked for hacking down Vinicius as he threatened to escape on the left, with the visitors working hard to hold off the European champions.

"I thought it should have been a red card," said Ancelotti.

With five minutes remaining, Rudiger sent Madrid through to the final with a fine header from Arda Guler's corner past the helpless Remiro.

"It was an entertaining game with a lot of goals, a lot of errors and a lot of good things," added Ancelotti

"The objective is completed and we're in the final again."

On Wednesday Atletico Madrid host Barcelona in the second leg of the other semi-final, with the teams level at 4-4 on aggregate.