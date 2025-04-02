ONE Championship: Chingiz Allazov teases return if Masaaki Noiri beats Superbon – ‘maybe I’ll take the belt’

Listen to this article

Chingiz Allazov has teased a sensational return to ONE Championship – if Masaaki Noiri beats Superbon to unify the featherweight kickboxing world titles.

Japan’s Noiri stunned Tawanchai – and all of Saitama Super Arena – with a third-round TKO at ONE 172 last month, claiming the interim title on home soil.

He also booked a date in the process with divisional champ Superbon, who has long been calling for a rematch with former champ Allazov.

“I saw the last fight with Tawanchai and Noiri. It’s two good guys. Before the fight, I knew Noiri is a real kickboxer, he goes forward and Tawanchai made one mistake, and he lost this fight,” Allazov told the Bangkok Post.

“You know, I don’t have a mental goal in my life now,” Allazov added. “Maybe we will see in the future who takes the real kickboxing belt. Maybe after we will think about this.

“But maybe if Noiri wins this fight, maybe for me it’s good – maybe I will come back and take the belt – for me it’s no problem.”

Superbon himself was promoted from interim champ after Allazov was finally stripped of the belt in January, having last competed in ONE in August 2023, after fulfilling his “legacy” with a win over Marat Grigorian.

The Thai legend told the Bangkok Post that month Allazov was “running away” from him, which prompted an angry response from his old rival – and a promise to fight him in the streets of Bangkok if he ever saw him again.

Allazov is in Bangkok this week, as it happens, to corner his “brother” Roman Kryklia in the ONE Fight Night 30 main event at Lumpinee Stadium on Saturday morning. But despite their differences, Allazov is still picking Superbon to beat Noiri.

“I think that Superbon wins this fight – it’s an easy win, this fight,” the 31-year-old Azerbaijani-Belarusian Allazov added.

“OK, Noiri is a good fighter, really good. He has good timing, but maybe Superbon prepares good, and for him no problem to fight with Noiri and he wins this fight.

“But all the time I say guys, give support to real fighters. Tawanchai is a real fighter. Superbon is a real fighter. Sitthichai is a real fighter. Many real fighters, after they lose. people say, ‘Oh, Tawanchai is no good’. I say, respect to all fighters who fight in ONE.”