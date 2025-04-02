ONE Championship: Lumpinee Stadium passes safety inspection following Bangkok earthquake 

Martial arts promotion returns with double header this weekend, but ONE Fight Night 30 sky bar rooftop face-offs scrapped

ONE Championship will return to action at Lumpinee Stadium this week with the iconic venue passing a safety inspection following the damage caused by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake.

The Thai capital was hit by tremors from the quake last Friday, whose epicentre was in Myanmar where more than 2,000 people have lost their lives.

The confirmed death toll in Bangkok stands at 15 following the collapse of the State Audit Building, which was under construction.

Last week’s ONE Friday Fights 102 event ended up being canceled “for the safety of all parties” according to a statement, just hours before it was set to start, with all fighters on the card paid their purses.

But the Asia-based martial arts promotion has confirmed it will be back this week for a double header of events.

Lumpinee Stadium will host ONE Friday Fights 103 on Friday night, with ONE Fight Night 30 set to follow on Saturday morning.

“ONE has coordinated with army engineers and private companies to investigate the structural damage inside and outside of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium buildings, including the offices and five-storey parking lots,” a statement added.

“According to the inspection of the building, it appears that no structural damage was found after the earthquake and it has been confirmed that the building is stable and safe enough to be used, and can be opened as normally.”

But with the after-effects of the earthquake still being felt, ONE has cancelled this week’s ceremonial weigh-ins and face-offs for its monthly Prime Video event.

The face-offs were scheduled to take place up 46 floors on the rooftop of the Cielo Sky Bar and Restaurant in Phra Kanong.

The rest of the schedule for this week remains unaffected however.