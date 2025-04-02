Pedal power! Jutatip bags historic hat-trick

Overall winner Jutatip Maneephan, centre, and her teammates pose with their trophies. (Photo supplied)

Asian champion Jutatip Maneephan took home the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Cup Women’s Tour of Thailand 2025 overall title after reigning supreme in all three categories of the three-stage race on Wednesday.

Jutatip had been a dominant force in the prestigious road racing competition, winning all three stages of the event in Sa Kaeo.

The Thailand Women’s Cycling Team star made it three out of three by taking on Wednesday’s 76.35km final stage in a time of 1:48.42 hours. Sa Kaeo Governor Parinya Phothisat flagged off the final race at the province’s Main Stadium.

Finishing second on Wednesday was Li Ning Star cyclist Liu Jiali of China, while Hong Kong’s Lee Sze Wing took third place with both of them clocking the same time as the Thai champion.

As for the other Thai riders, Thai national team members Kamonrada Khaoplot and and Rungnapha Kuson finished sixth and eighth respectively.

The Intermediate Sprint of the First Point (IS1) was won by Thai rider Chanitporn Batriya of Thailand Women’s Cycling Team with teammate Jutatip finishing second. Malaysian Zubir Nul Aisyah Mohamad was the winner of the Second Point (IS2) contest.

Jutatip’s perfect show over three gruelling days handed her the overall crown with a total time of 6:33.53 hours.

The 37-year-old from Roi Et province also bagged the Best Asean Rider of the event and the Overall Best Sprinter awards in the Tour.

Hong Kong topped the overall team competition with a total time of 19:43.37 hours. They were followed by Thailand Women’s Cycling Team, who finished second with the same time.

Thanks to Jutatip’s hat-trick of stage wins, Thailand Women’s Cycling Team won the Best Asean Team title, with Indonesia’s national team settling for second place and the Thai national team completing the podium.

“It has been a very successful event for me this year as I won all three stages and overall title,” said Jutatip after Wednesday’s race.

“We followed our plans for the event and a big thank you to Sa Kaeo residents for cheering us throughout the tournament. I hope the Thai people cheer us at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand later this year.”

Thai Cycling Association (TCA) president Gen Decha Hemkrasri said: “This year, we achieved our targets by finishing among the top 20 in the men’s event and taking the Best Asean Team award in the women’s tournament.

“We will have 17 gold medals at stake in the SEA Games in road, track, BMX and mountain bike competitions. We will be facing a big challenge from Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam at the Games.”