Thais kick off U17 Asian Cup bid with tough opener

Listen to this article

Thailand's U17 players take part in a training session. (Photo supplied)

Thailand take on Uzbekistan in their opening AFC U17 Asian Cup Group A game at Okaz Stadium in Taif, Saudi Arabia, Thursday night.

Both teams are former champions of the tournament with Thailand winning it back in 1998 while Uzbekistan taking the title in 2012.

Uzbekistan sealed their berth as the only team to keep a clean sheet in the qualifiers.

The Central Asians have also impressed in the run-up to the tournament, with three victories in their last four friendly matches.

"Through these friendly matches, we worked on improving the quality of our game. We also had training camps and our players' physical condition is now at an optimal level," said Uzbekistan head coach Islombek Ismoilov, who has a fully fit squad.

"This is a great advantage for us, as the coaching staff have developed all plans based on a complete team."

Thailand, who are making their 13th appearance, are on a mission to qualify for the Fifa U17 World Cup Qatar this November.

"We have to prepare as best as possible to achieve that goal," remarked head coach Jadet Meelarp.

"Now that the U17 World Cup will be held every year, we must build a strong foundation and focus on development in many areas, including league structure, competition schedules and grassroots programmes."

Among the Thai players to keep an eye on is Manchester United academy star Silva Mexes, who is set to play several years above his age group.

The match will be broadcast live by channel T-Sports (7) and via Changsuek Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 10pm. agencies