Sandy joins B-Quik, eyes another title

Listen to this article

Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik will race for B-Quik Absolute Racing.

Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik is set to return to the Thailand Super Series (TSS) GT3 category in 2025 with B-Quik Absolute Racing, piloting the No.26 Porsche 992 GT3 R alongside team owner Henk Kiks.

With a strong sporting history with the team -- including three overall championship titles in 2019, 2020, and 2022 -- the Thai driver is ready to challenge for top honours once again.

The 2025 Thailand Super Series will feature 10 races across five events, kicking off at Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram. The championship then moves to the iconic Bangsaen Grand Prix, followed by a double-header at Malaysia's Sepang International Circuit, before concluding with the season finale back in Buri Ram.

"I'm excited to be back with B-Quik Absolute Racing and to partner with Henk for this championship fight," said Sandy. "We've had great success together in the past, and with the Porsche 992 GT3 R, we're aiming to be in the mix for the overall title once again."

With a highly competitive GT3 field, the battle for the 2025 title promises to be one of the most intense yet.