Hard work is essential for great swing

Most of us who've been playing for a long time picked up the basics of the game from watching carefully the swings of good players. Imitation has started many of us off in the game but this alone does not allow you to fully understand the swings inner workings. I must be honest here and say that watching only good swings will not make a good player. There is no shortcut, that I'm aware of, that will make a good player other than some hard work on the practice range. Imagining a nice-looking swing whilst hitting balls will help but we're all made differently, and as one well known player once told me 'we all have to work out what works on the course through blood, sweat and tears' so all the many movements required becomes muscle memory.

If your body does not move correctly the club will not swing on the right plane and lose speed, which in turn will lead to shots lacking in both distance and direction. The relationship between body and club must be a motion of unison. A good golf swing starts from a solid address position where the club is virtually static. It then gathers speed as it changes direction that ends in a whip-like action through the ball. This action of acceleration starts from the turning and the pivotal motion of your torso, which is the power base for every swing. Through this motion power is built up through the arms and hands.

