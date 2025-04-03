ONE Championship: Jonathan Haggerty open to defend kickboxing title vs Rodtang – ‘whatever he wants’

‘I’m easy,’ says Haggerty, who promises ‘I’ll be more ready than last time’ as trilogy fight nears

Listen to this article

ONE Championship’s bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty is open to defending his belt against Rodtang Jitmuangnon in Denver.

Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said plans are afoot to book the fight next, after Rodtang’s stunning first-round KO of Takeru Segawa in Japan last month.

“If Chatri says it, then that’s what it is,” Haggerty told the Bangkok Post with a smile at ONE Fight Night 30 media day.

It is unsure whether the trilogy bout, which is understood to be targeted for the promotion’s return to the United States at ONE 173 on August 1, will be contested under Muay Thai or kickboxing rules, however.

The pair fought twice in flyweight Muay Thai in August 2019 and January 2020, with Rodtang taking the title from Haggerty by decision and then successfully defending it with a third-round TKO.

Haggerty has since moved up to bantamweight and grown into his new frame, with Rodtang happy to make the jump up.

“I’m easy, whatever he wants to fight, we can do it,” added Haggerty, who is in Bangkok to corner teammate Lyndon Knowles in Saturday morning’s main event.

“Kickboxing, Muay Thai – I’m up for the challenge, for sure. I hope it happens. But yeah, I’m excited for it, if it comes of it.

“I’ll be more than ready. I’ll be more ready than I was last time when I fought him, I can say that.”

The 28-year-old Englishman is coming off a successful title defence against Wei Rui in Qatar, putting behind him a nightmare 49-second KO loss to Superlek last September in Denver, when he surrendered his bantamweight Muay Thai belt.

That title is vacant once again, after Superlek lost it on the scale before his fight with Nabil Anane at ONE 172 last month.

Nabil went on to take a unanimous decision in a three-round, non-title bout, with a possible opportunity now opening up for Haggerty to slide in.

“Yeah, definitely,” he said, when asked if he would like to face Nabil for the title. “You want to be at the top, going against the best. I’ve held the belt before and I need to get it back. So I’m excited by the challenge.”