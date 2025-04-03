ONE Championship: Regian Eersel loses title on the scale at Fight Night 30 weigh-ins

‘The Immortal’ stripped of ONE lightweight kickboxing belt; two other hydration fails in Bangkok

Regian Eersel lost his ONE Championship lightweight kickboxing title on the scale after failing to pass hydration at Thursday’s official weigh-ins.

Only Alexis Nicolas will now be able to win the belt in Saturday’s ONE Fight Night 30 co-main event at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, should the trilogy go ahead at a catchweight.

The miss made it back-to-back events where a ONE champion has been stripped of their belt for failing to pass hydration, after Superlek’s ordeal at ONE 172 in Japan late last month.

Here, “The Immortal” Eersel failed three hydration tests at the host Best Western Wanda Hotel, bringing an end to his brief second title reign, having only just reclaimed the belt from France’s Nicolas last October.

Suriname’s Eersel will have to come back and provide a hydrated sample before he is able to negotiate a catchweight with Nicolas.

The main event held together, however, with heavyweight Muay Thai champ Roman Kryklia and Lyndon Knowles both hitting their marks.

There were two other hydration fails, with Jihin Radzuan again looking set to be one of the culprits. The Malaysian had failed to pass hydration at atomweight MMA for three of her last four bouts, with Japan’s Ayaka Miura even refusing to fight her last October out of frustration.

The “Shadowcat” was nowhere to be seen for most of the official three hour window on Thursday but finally arrived with 40 minutes to go, and broke down in tears after passing hydration and weighing in at 115lbs with the curtain.

Her opponent – Argentina’s Macarena Aragon – did fail, however, as did Mouhcine Chafi for his lightweight Muay Thai bout with main roster debutant George Jarvis, who had no issues.

Aragon and Chafi will both have to come back and pass before they can negotiate catchweights.

It was all smooth sailing though for Nico Carrillo, who will make his featherweight Muay Thai debut against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong on Saturday.

The Scot is making the jump up from bantamweight after a torrid weight cut in January and an even more painful defeat to Nabil Anane in their interim title fight at Impact Arena – and his weight cut was like night and day this time around.

He even looked surprised at how light he was (153.75lbs) after stepping on the scales, and had been smiling and talkative when the Bangkok Post ran into him in the hotel elevator in the afternoon.

Elmehdi El Jamari, making his promotional debut, passed hydration but missed weight on his first trip to the scales.

The Moroccan returned to make weight with 90 minutes to go, and made his strawweight Muay Thai fight with Thongpoon PK Saenchai official.

The rest of Saturday’s card was unaffected by the weigh-ins and will go ahead at the contracted weights.