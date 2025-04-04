Thunder Castle gain massive upper hand

Buriram's Supachai Chaided celebrates after scoring against BG Pathum. (Photo supplied)

Buriram United are in a strong position to advance to the Asean Club Championship (Shopee Cup) final after their 3-1 victory over Thai League 1 rivals BG Pathum United in the first leg of the semi-finals on Wednesday night.

Supachai Chaided's deflected effort midway through the first half put the hosts in front at Buri Ram City Stadium before Ilhan Fandi pulled level nine minutes after the interval.

Defender Pansa Hemviboon restored Buriram's lead moments later before a screamer from Guilherme Bissoli with a little over 15 minutes to play ensured the Thunder Castle will take a two-goal lead into the return leg on May 7.

Osmar Loss Vieira's team took the lead against the run of play in the 24th minute when Supachai found space on the edge of the box and fired away a low shot that deflected off Pathum centre-back Nika Sandokhadze and looped over goalkeeper Saranon Anuin.

Pathum equalised in the 54th minute when goalkeeper Chatchai Bootprom fumbled a corner despite being under no pressure and allowed Fandi to guide a header into the back of the net.

Buriram took just three minutes to restore their lead when Pansa sidefooted a volley from Peter Zulj's delivery from six yards out.

In the 74th minute, Bissoli opened up a two-goal advantage for Buriram with a stunning pile driver from 30 yards out that had Saranon beaten.

"At the beginning it was quite a difficult game for us because Pathum changed the way they play. It took us quite some time to adjust our play. In the second half, we changed our tactics and scored two goals. If we could play the second leg like we did in the second half, we will surely qualify for the final," said Buriram coach Osmar Loss.

BG Pathum coach Anthony Hudson said, "It is not over yet because we still have one match at home. I told the players to keep their focus as the competition is still not over."

Angels fight on

Bangkok United closed the gap on leaders Buriram United in the race for the Thai League 1 title after they defeated Ratchaburi 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Everton Goncalves headed home the winning goal in the second half at Ratchaburi Stadium as the Angels moved to 60 points, four behind defending champions Buriram, who have a game in hand.

Thitiphan Puangchan put Bangkok United ahead after just 11 minutes before Thanawat Suengchitthawon equalised two minutes later.

In the other game on Wednesday night, already-relegated Khon Kaen United stunned visiting Muang Thong United 2-1.

Chiang Rai United host Nongbua Pitchaya in the only Thai League 1 game today at their Chiang Rai Stadium. The match will kick off at 7pm.