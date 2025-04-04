'When you feel good, you can also score well' at Augusta

Australian Min Woo Lee produced a maiden PGA Tour victory at the Houston Open by holding off World No.1 Scottie Scheffler in the final round last weekend. Famed for his "Let Him Cook" catchphrase which has become a meme on social media, the 26-year recounts his career breakthrough and talks about the excitement of the upcoming Masters Tournament in this blog. By

Min Woo Lee celebrates with the trophy after winning the Houston Open on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Winning is an amazing feeling, and I was very proud of the way I handled myself. Mentally, it was a grind and I'm super proud to win. It's been one of my goals to become a winner on the PGA Tour and I'm happy to check that off my list.

They always say the difference between winning and losing is the six inches between your ears. I think that was a big part for me during the week. I always felt like I have the assets to win, it was just can you do it mentally. These guys who win regularly, they're all mentally strong, very locked in and laser-focused, so I think that's something I have learned.

Even with a four-shot lead going into the last day in Houston, it was tough. Scottie [Scheffler] was making a charge but I was proud with how I kept myself in it. I played solid and had one slip up on the 16th hole with the drive into the water. It was tough tee it up again but thankfully, I managed to make a nice bogey there and followed up with two really good pars to get it done. I wasn't calm, calm, and I was also freaking out. There was a lot emotions but I have a good caddy [Brian Martin] and he just said 'Hey, it's OK, let's take our medicine and move on.'

Looking back now, I think the putt on the 18th hole from off the green was a very good one. It was one of the better putts I hit during the weekend which helped me get the win, so it will be ingrained in my head for a long time. We kept it together and to close out the tournament and win by one was really nice.

After getting home to Vegas that night, I had an In-N-Out burger, which is one of the meals that I really enjoy in the US. The next day, we had a nice dinner with my sister Min Jee who is town for a tournament, my mates Zach and Richie, my coach and my girlfriend Gracie. It was a nice time with them as they are my biggest supporters along with my parents.

Now that I'm world No.22, it's surreal. It's crazy to be the leading Australian in the Official World Golf Ranking. I've looked up to these guys and I still do; it's awesome to be the No.1 ranked Aussie. I still feel like a little kid growing up, like I'm 18, 19, 20. It is so much fun and it's cool to be in this position. I feel like I inspire kids and inspire people to love and play golf. Hopefully, I can keep going.

Next up for me will be the Masters Tournament and I love Augusta National. I love playing there, and it's going to be great. I've played some good golf over there and achieved some decent results. Last year, I played with a broken finger and finishing T22 was pretty good. Obviously, you have to put in four really good rounds and it's going to be a challenge. Augusta National is a golf course where random stuff and big scores can happen. When you feel good, you can also score well.

All the advice I've gotten from other veterans is to go there and don't do too much. You want to just keep playing, you want to keep practising. The crowds are massive that even on a practice day there are so many people out there. The course is amazing, the facilities are amazing and you just want to stay out there. I'm going to keep to my routine, hang out and make sure I don't overdo it early in the week and keep my focus.