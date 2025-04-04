ONE Championship: three catchweights agreed as Fight Night 30 card goes ahead with 11 bouts

Regian Eersel cannot win lightweight kickboxing title in Bangkok co-main event after losing belt on the scale, but Alexis Nicolas can still become champion

ONE Championship’s Fight Night 30 card will go ahead as planned with 11 fights after three catchweights were agreed overnight, the Bangkok Post understands.

Regian Eersel, Macarena Aragon and Mouhcine Chafi all failed to pass hydration at Thursday evening’s official weigh-ins.

They all eventually returned to provide hydrated samples after the end of the official three-hour window, which closed at 8pm local time in the Thai capital.

Former ONE lightweight kickboxing champion Eersel was the biggest casualty of the night, having lost his belt on the scale.

“The Immortal” will now no longer be able to win the title at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium in Saturday’s co-main event trilogy against Alexis Nicolas – who can still become champion again.

“I just want to fight, make my money, and take the belt back home,” the 26-year-old Frenchman, who took a percentage of Eersel’s purse, told the Bangkok Post.

Eersel failed three hydration tests during the official window but returned to the scales and eventually passed in the late hours of Thursday night.

His team were baffled as to how he failed – the 32-year-old Surinamese striker had never previously had any issues with hydration nor missed weight in ONE Championship, and had been hydrated this week.

Lightweight George Jarvis also accepted a catchweight Muay Thai bout with Spain’s Chafi, who was the last fighter to pass hydration outside the window around 12.30am on Friday morning.

“I’ve not worked this hard to come home empty headed, so catchweight it is. The same outcome remains,” the UK’s Jarvis – who will take 20 per cent of Chafi’s purse – told the Bangkok Post.

Argentina’s Aragon failed two attempts at hydration for an atomweight MMA fight during the official window but she eventually passed later on Thursday night.

Her opponent Jihin Radzuan – who herself has had plenty of recent issues on the scales – was relieved to make it this time, breaking down in tears after passing hydration and weighing in at 115lbs under the curtain late on during the three-hour window.

The 26-year-old Malaysian “Shadowcat” had no problem agreeing to a catchweight. “This was indeed the most emotional moment to me,” Radzuan told the Bangkok Post. “At least I made it, and I got a percentage of her purse, and the fight is still on.”

The 22 fighters on the card did not face off with each other on Friday afternoon, as originally scheduled.

ONE has opted to cancel the Fight Night 30 ceremonial weigh-ins after tremors from a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in neighbouring Myanmar hit Bangkok a week ago.

The face offs were set to take place up 46 floors on the Cielo Sky Bar rooftop in Phra Kanong.