Thailand suffer heavy loss to Uzbekistan in U17 opener

Listen to this article

Thailand's Silva Mexes, right, in action against Uzbekistan. (Photo supplied)

Thailand had a nightmarish start to the AFC U17 Asian Cup on Thursday night when they suffered a crushing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan in their Group A opener at the Okaz Stadium in Taif, Saudi Arabia.

With the top two sides from each group earning automatic qualification to the 2025 Fifa U17 World Cup in Qatar, Uzbekistan will focus on beating China in their second game, while Thailand will aim to keep their hopes alive by defeating Saudi Arabia.

Thailand missed an early chance and were made to suffer as Sadriddin Khasanov put Uzbekistan ahead in the second minute following a spectacular assist by Sayfiddin Sodikov.

Sodikov was again involved as Uzbekistan extended their advantage 11 minutes later when the midfielder's perfect pass found Nurbek Sarsenbaev.

Substitute Silva Mexes pulled one back for Thailand in the 40th minute, but their hopes of levelling the score were dealt a blow when Phurinat Poolkamlang received his marching orders for a bad foul on Sodikov in the 54th minute.

With one man advantage, Uzbekistan poured forward in numbers in search of a third goal and were rewarded in the 80th minute when Asilbek Aliev blasted the ball past Thai goalkeeper Poomraphee Siribunyakul.

Uzbekistan got their fourth goal four minutes later through Abubakir Shukurullaev.

In the other game of the same group, Saudi Arabia secured a 2-1 win against China.

The Thais will face the hosts team at King Fahd Sports City Stadium on Monday night.

Angels, Kirins face off

Hosts Bangkok United will take on Muang Thong United in an enticing Thai League 1 encounter tonight.

The Angels will be looking for the three points at their home ground to keep pushing for their first ever league title, while Kirins will be hoping to bounce back after a shock defeat in their last game.