Arsenal draw at Everton leaves Liverpool smiling

Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly brings down Everton’s Jack Harrison, leading to the penalty that the hosts converted to eke out a draw with the Gunners on Saturday at Goodison Park. (Photo: Reuters)

LIVERPOOL, England - Everton did neighbours Liverpool a massive favour by holding title-chasing Arsenal to a 1-1 Premier League draw at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Iliman Ndiaye’s penalty cancelled out a Leandro Trossard opener for the visitors, who now have 62 points from 31 matches, 11 behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game at hand when they go to Fulham on Sunday.

Everton climb to 14th place with 35 points from their 31 matches, 15 points clear of the relegation zone.

Arsenal took the lead in the 34th minute with the first shot on target in the game as a poor header in midfield allowed Raheem Sterling to race clear and feed Trossard, who took a touch and drilled his shot low into the far right corner.

Everton were awarded a penalty two minutes into the second half when Myles Lewis-Skelly hauled down Jack Harrison in the box and Ndiaye netted his ninth goal of the season in all competitions to leave Arsenal’s flagging title hopes in tatters.

Liverpool now need just 11 points from their remaining eight matches to secure a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had said the best preparation for his side’s Champions League quarter-final, first leg against Real Madrid would be to win on Merseyside on Saturday.

But the Spaniard showed he had one eye on the visit of the European champions with his team selection.

Bukayo Saka was forced to wait for his first start since December as the England international was left on the bench alongside Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey.

Despite also missing Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus to long-term injuries, Arsenal were still the dominant force in the first 45 minutes.

Arsenal’s title bid, though, has been undone throughout the season by not scoring enough goals, even when Havertz and Jesus were fit earlier in the campaign.