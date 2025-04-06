Emaviwe double strike powers Beetles to Thai League 1 safety

Charging Beetle: Chiang Rai's Jordan Emaviwe, right, in action.

Chiang Rai United guaranteed their Thai League 1 status when they beat Nongbua Pitchaya 2-1 on Friday night.

The Beetles moved to ninth place with 35 points from 28 games while Nongbua, who also played 28 games, remained in relegation battle with 27 points, just one point above the three-team drop zone.

A double from Jordan Emaviwe gave Chiang Rai the crucial home win while Marcus Haber scored a consolation goal for Nongbua.

Emaviwe headed home a Lee Seung-Won cross from the right in the 12th minute to give Chiang Rai a 1-0 lead.

Nongbua had a chance to equalise on 40 minutes but the unmarked Paolo Conrado missed the target.

Emaviwe scored his second goal of the night with a fine volley in the 74th minute before Haber pulled a goal back for the visitors on 86 minutes.

"Our players did very well to get three points from this game. These three points mean our team will stay on in the Thai League 1 next season," said Chiang Rai coach Worawut Wangsawad.

"For the next game with Buriram United in the Cup competition, we will try to do our best and aim to qualify for the next round," he added.

Hudson departs Pathum

BG Pathum United have parted ways with coach Anthony Hudson by mutual consent after just 10 matches.

Hudson was appointed as Pathum coach on Feb 3 and led the team in 10 matches, having seen seven wins, one draw and two losses.

Hudson became the fourth coach to leave the Pathum job this season, following the exits of Makoto Teguramori, Surachai Jaturapattarapong and Supachai Komsilp (interim).

Pathum are currently third in the Thai League 1 standings and are still in the hunt for three titles including the FA Cup, Singapore Cup and Shopee Cup.

They will play Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday.