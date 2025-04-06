ONE Championship: Superbon ‘hopes’ Chingiz Allazov fights him in streets of Bangkok as feud escalates

Superbon tells former kickboxing champ ‘I can come to Pattaya’ as pair narrowly avoid each other at Lumpinee Stadium during ONE Friday Fights 103

Superbon “hopes” ONE Championship rival Chingiz Allazov fights him on the streets of Thailand after their verbal feud escalated this weekend.

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing champion Allazov was back in Bangkok to corner teammate Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30 on Saturday morning, and was also at Lumpinee Stadium for ONE Friday Fights 103 the previous night, when Superbon was in the building.

The pair did not cross paths, with the Thai legend helping his Superbon Training Camp fighter Phoebe Lo to victory early on the card.

Allazov told the Bangkok Post in January he would fight Superbon on the streets of Bangkok if he saw him, after his old foe had tried to goad him into a rematch by saying he “ran away” from ONE.

“I hope so. I hope so,” Superbon, who now holds the title after Allazov was stripped for inactivity, said. “Because he’s in Thailand. Or [we can fight] anywhere. Anywhere, anywhere.

“If you're going to fight me in the street, let's see. I can go to Pattaya.”

Allazov – who knocked out Superbon in January 2023 to win the belt – had been visiting friend Mehdi Zatout and the Venum Training Camp gym to celebrate Eid in Pattaya earlier this week, before leaving for the Thai capital.

Told Allazov would be in the same building that night to corner Venum’s Ferzan Cicek alongside Zatout in the ONE Friday Fights 103 main event, Superbon smiled.

“Let's see. Maybe we’ll meet,” he said.

In an interview from Zatout’s house on Monday, Allazov had told the Bangkok Post he could end his long absence from ONE if new interim champ Noiri defeats Superbon in their expected title unification bout – but also predicted Superbon would “easily” win.

“I feel nothing about that,” Superbon said, smiling, when asked about Allazov’s prediction backstage.

“How long has he not fought? Two years? So why are we still talking about people that are retiring?” Superbon added.

“You can talk whatever, but you're not fighting anymore. So why do we keep talking about fighters that are not going to fight? He’s not.

“Nothing, right? Because you're not going to see him fight. We're not going to see him fight. So why are we talking about people that are not going to fight?” [ARTICLE ENDS]