Adzic winner keeps title dream alive for the Angels

Listen to this article

Bangkok United's Luka Adzic celebrates his goal against Muang Thong United. PR

Bangkok United claimed three important points after defeating Muang Thong United 2-1 at home in the Thai League 1 on Saturday night.

Luka Adzic struck the second-half winner as the Angels closed the gap on leaders Buriram United to just one point. However, the Thunder Castle have two games in hand, including their away match at Sukhothai last night.

Muhsen Al-Ghassani headed home a Pratama Arhana cross from the left after just six minutes to give Bangkok United a 1-0 lead.

The Kirins got the leveller in the 41st minute when Kakana Khamyok fired a shot past Warut Mekmusik.

Bangkok United sent on their star players Everton Goncalves, Pokklaw A-Nan and Thitiphan Puangchan in the second half and pushed for the winner.

The move paid off as Bangkok United got their second goal in the 70th minute from Adzic, who fired home past Muang Thong goalkeeper Kittipong Phuthaechuek.

"It was a tough match but we were lucky to score the first goal early. It made our team play easier," said Bangkok United coach Totchtawan Sripan.

"Although we are one point behind Buriram United, we have played two matches more than them. It is hard for us to win the title if Buriram do not drop any points. However, it is important for us to win all our remaining games. We will try to do our best," he added.

At PAT Stadium, a stoppage-time goal from Noboru Shimura rescued a point for Port in a 1-1 draw with Uthai Thani.

Benjamin Davis fired the visitors ahead on 35 minutes from the spot after he was fouled by Indonesian defender Asnawi Mangkulam in the penalty area.

In the ninth minute of stoppage time, Port's Japanese defender Shimura popped up with a header from a Kevin Deeromram free-kick to send the home fans into wild celebration.

Hosts PT Prachuap picked up three points after defeating Lamphun Warriors 2-1 at Sam Aoh Stadium.

Prasid Jantum and Chrigor scored on 26th and 46th minutes to give Prachuap a two-goal lead at half-time.

The home team were down to 10 men in the 75th minute when their goalkeeper Sophonwit Rakyart was red carded after a foul on Junior Batista outside the penalty area. Victor Cardozo pulled a goal back for Lamphun in the eighth minute of stoppage time.