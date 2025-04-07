ONE Championship: Chingiz Allazov tells Superbon ‘send location’ for street fight in Thailand as feud heats up

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing champ blasts old rival for ‘high talk’, and offers ‘street fight, MMA, kickboxing or Muay Thai – what does he need?’

Chingiz Allazov has told Superbon to “send me location” after his former ONE Championship rival invited him to fight in the streets of Thailand, as their feud threatened to boil over last weekend in Bangkok.

The Azerbaijani – who knocked Superbon out to become ONE featherweight kickboxing champ in January 2023 – has resisted calls for a rematch, and even relinquished the title earlier this year, insisting his “legacy” is complete.

Both men were cornering fighters at Lumpinee Stadium for ONE Friday Fights 103, but did not cross paths.

Superbon did tell the Bangkok Post backstage, however, he “hoped” Allazov would try to fight him if he saw him, and even offered to “come to Pattaya”, where his old foe had been training recently.

“No, I did not see him yesterday, but maybe I will see him in life,” Allazov said with a smile on Saturday morning, having also cornered his teammate Roman Kryklia for his successful heavyweight Muay Thai title defence at ONE Fight Night 30 inside the same venue.

“I come to him and ask one question: what does he need? He likes what? Maybe he likes street, MMA, another? But I say kickboxing and Muay Thai for me is no problem.

“I don’t have a problem with Superbon. Maybe he likes to fight, I don’t know. Send me location guys – another guy [Khabib Nurmagomedov] said ‘send me location’, for me no problem.”

Allazov, who added he “grew up in the streets”, admitted he could be tempted back to ONE Championship if the new interim champion Masaaki Noiri beats Superbon in their title unification bout.

“I like Noiri but maybe Superbon is clever to fight and very focused, and I think Superbon in kickboxing is better than Noiri. It’s his sport,” the 31-year-old told the Bangkok Post.

“I don’t like this, talking all the time high. I talk to people who talk simple. If he talks simple, I talk with him simple. If he likes high talk, I say I knocked him out in the second round.

“For me, it was an easy fight [versus] Superbon. For me, one of the harder fights is [Marat] Grigorian, and before that, Sitthichai is more active and has more power in kickboxing.”

Allazov last fought in August 2023, taking a unanimous decision victory over Grigorian, and then reportedly tried to leave ONE – though his contract runs until 2026.

“But now, I say before all the time, I take my belt and I don’t have motivation, I don’t have my goal,” Allazov added. “My life has had many changes, but for now I focus on another style in my life.”