Buriram's title march continues

Buriram United's Suphanut Mueanta, left, and Martin Boakye.

Defending champions Buriram United took another step towards retaining their Thai League crown with a 2-1 victory over Sukhothai on Sunday night.

Suphanat Mueanta put the Thunder Castle in the lead in the 50th minute before Martin Boakye added the second goal 15 minutes later. Hosts Sukhothai got their only goal of the game in injury time from Hikaru Matsui.

Buriram coach Osmar Loss said: "It was another difficult game for us, especially during the first half as we didn't put enough pressure on our opponents.

"We played a good pressing game after the break and scored two goals, but we should have got more goals."

Meanwhile, Ratchaburi hammered relegated Khon Kaen United 7-4, thanks to a hat-trick from Njiva on Sunday night.

In the other games on Sunday night, BG Pathum United got the winning goal from Raniel Santana in the 73rd minute to score a 1-0 win over Nakhon Ratchasima and hosts Nakhon Pathom United lost 2-1 to Rayong.

End of road for Thai U17 side

Thailand were eliminated from the AFC U17 Asian Cup after a 3-1 loss to hosts Saudi Arabia on Sunday night.

The win meant Saudi Arabia had met their first target to qualify for the 2025 Fifa U17 World Cup in Qatar 2025, joining Uzbekistan as the other qualifiers from Group A.

Earlier, Thailand had lost 4-1 to Uzbekistan in their Group A opener on Thursday.