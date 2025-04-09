Kirins to test champs Bangkok's mettle in FA Cup duel

Muang Thong players take part in a training session on Tuesday.

Defending champions Bangkok United face Muang Thong United in the last 16 round of the Thai FA Cup on Wednesday.

Buriram United, the Thai League 1 leaders, are scheduled to take on struggling Chiang Rai United in the other big match of the knockout tournament.

Bangkok United have won their last three matches in Thai League 1, while the Kirins have lost their last two matches.

The Angels are eager to defend their title since it seems increasingly difficult for them to overtake the Thunder Castle in the race for the Thai League 1 crown.

Bangkok United coach Totchtawan Sripan is expected to field a full squad with stars like Thitiphan Puangchan, Pokklaw A-Nan and Everton Goncalves all starting the match against Muang Thong.

The Kirins are hoping against hope to get their hands on the FA Cup trophy as they are no longer in contention for the silverware in other domestic competitions.

The winners of the FA Cup will receive five million baht plus a place in the AFC Champions League Elite play-off round while the runners-up will get one million baht.

Thailand's last U17 game

Thailand and China will be playing for pride when they face off in their final AFC U17 Asian Cup Group A match at the Okaz Stadium in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night.

Both teams have already been eliminated after losing their first two matches.

Thailand suffered a 4-1 loss against Uzbekistan and then were outplayed 3-1 by the hosts Saudi Arabia, while China fell to 2-1 defeats against the same two opponents.

Thailand head coach Jadet Meelarp said his players have struggled to match the physical stature of their opponents at Saudi Arabia 2025.

"We are lacking in the physical department and also, we couldn't keep our focus throughout the match against Saudi Arabia," said Jadet.