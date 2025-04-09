Fairway to heaven: Tips for seniors

Listen to this article

For those of us walking up the last few holes of life here are a few facts that you should be fully aware of, even though they are a little depressing.

How far should a 70-year-old man hit each golf club?

An old codger or 'senior golfer' typically hits a driver around 200-220 yards. However, these distances can vary based on individual fitness levels, swing technique, and equipment. But alas, on average you can only expect around 180 yards with a 5-wood, 155 with a 5-hybrid, 140 with a 6-iron, 130 with a 7-iron, 120 with an 8-iron, 110 with a 9-iron, 100 with a pitching wedge, and about 70 yards with a 54-degree wedge. Senior ladies are 'on average' 30 to 40 yards shorter with every club.

However, once we've got over the reality that our muscle strength has somehow mysteriously disappeared which is one of life's inevitabilities, the harsh reality is that depending on individual fitness levels and abilities older folk are recommended to walk generally for around 20-30 minutes daily, or approximately 2 to 4 kilometres, which rather conveniently equates to around 9 holes.

Spending time in direct sunlight is necessary to get enough vitamin D and a round of golf can help you sleep better. Golf is a social sport that encourages a healthy sense of competition that can be enjoyed just as well without keeping score. Brain power, due to concentration, will be enhanced and burning off calories will help with weight loss and a stronger healthier heart. Lastly, playing golf can relieve stress and improve your mental health.

Out of Bounds: The older you get, the better you get, unless you're a golfer or banana.