Spain thump Portugal in women's Nations League as Belgium upset England

Aitana Bonmati letting fly as Spain ran riot against Portugal in the women's Nations League. (Photo: AFP)

PARIS — Spain thumped Portugal 7-1 to move top of their group in the women's Nations League on Tuesday, while European champions England lost 3-2 in Belgium.

In Vigo, world champions Spain started fast as Salma Paralluelo opened the scoring on two minutes.

Double-reigning women's Ballon d'Or Aitana Bonmati flighted in a sublime second six minutes later, before adding a third on 12 minutes.

Alexia Putellas, the only other woman to hold two Ballon d'Or awards, scored Spain's fourth two minutes before the half-hour.

Mariona Caldentey slotted in a fifth in the 47th minute.

Putellas continued the rout on 51 minutes as she showcased her class with a perfect take on the turn and a composed finish.

Esther Gonzalez completed the scoring for the Spanish on the hour, before Pina Fonseca scored a consolation for the visitors with 19 minutes remaining.

"We have seen a lot of positive things," said Spain coach Montse Tome.

"I would highlight the goalscoring ability, with fewer shots we managed to score a lot of goals. The team's collective play was very good and this materialised in goals."

The result left Spain top of Group A3, two points ahead of England after the Euro 2022 winners were shocked by Belgium.

Sarina Wiegman's side had beaten the same opponents 5-0 in Bristol four days earlier but, after making multiple changes for the return fixture, they sank to their first defeat of the campaign.

"It's disappointing and we have made it a lot harder for ourselves," England captain Leah Williamson told ITV.

"We started too slow and we didn't adapt too quick and we didn't hurt them enough.

"We still have two games to go. We should be winning this game, that's why we are frustrated."

Belgium raced into a 3-0 lead inside 30 minutes in Leuven as Tessa Wullaert grabbed a brace either side of a Justine Vanhaevermaet header.

Beth Mead pulled one back from the penalty spot for the away side on 35 minutes and Michelle Agyemang set up a grandstand finish with an 81st-minute goal, but Belgium held firm to pick up their first points of the competition.

France stay perfect

France won 2-0 in Oslo with goals inside the final 15 minutes by Sandy Baltimore and Clara Mateo.

A tense deadlock was broken in the 76th minute by Baltimore, after a one-two with team-mate Grace Geyoro.

Mateo then made the game safe moments after coming on, as she headed in a second on 85 minutes.

Frida Maanum struck the bar for Norway, but Laurent Bonadei's France side held on to remain the only team in League A with a 100 percent record.

France sit atop Group A2 on a perfect 12 points. Norway are second on four points, while Iceland and Switzerland, who drew 3-3, complete the pool.

In Group A1, Germany produced a barnstorming second half to romp to a 6-1 victory over Scotland in Wolfsburg.

Real Madrid playmaker Caroline Weir gave the visitors a shock half-time lead when she tapped home following a goalkeeping error in the 41st minute.

Selina Cerci scored two in six minutes to flip the match before the hour.

Giovanna Hoffmann grabbed a brace in the 63rd and 65th minutes, before Laura Freigang added a fifth with a cute backheel two minutes later.

Hoffenheim forward Cerci completed her hat-trick with 14 minutes remaining when she fired a fierce strike into the top corner.

Germany top their group with 10 points, with the Netherlands second on goal difference after they beat Austria 3-1.

Austria went ahead on nine minutes before Wieke Kaptein equalised a minute later. Danielle van de Donk and Vivianne Miedema netted in the second half for the Dutch.

Sweden stayed top of Group A4 despite a 1-1 draw at home to Wales, while Italy sit second on six points after they won 3-0 in Denmark.