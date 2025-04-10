Kunlavut, Ratchanok and Co dazzle

Men's doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh, right, and Kittinupong Kedren in action during their first round match. (Badminton photo)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Ratchanok Intanon and men's doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Kittinupong Kedren came through their opening matches at the BWF Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, on Wednesday.

Third seed Kunlavut cruised past Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia 21-9, 21-12 to book his berth in the men's singles last 16 of the US$500,000 (approx 17.3 million baht) tournament.

He will face the winner of the match between Dmitriy Panarin of Kazakhstan and Kiran George of India.

Women's eighth seed Ratchanok brushed aside Anupama Upadhyaya of India 21-13, 21-14 in 36 minutes.

Seventh seed Supanida Katethong also advanced after she beat Lo Sin Yan Happy of Hong Kong 21-14, 21-16 and Busanan Ongbamrungphan knocked out Saloni Samirbhai Mehta of Hong Kong 21-12, 21-11.

In the last 16, Ratchanok will play either Natsuki Nidaira of Japan or Ranithma Liyanage of Sri Lanka, Supanida will take on Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia and Lin Hsiang-ti of Taiwan face Chen Yufei of China.

Dechapol and Kittinupong, who won the Swiss Open last month, needed just 25 minutes to defeat Jumar Al-Amin and Moajjam Hossain Ohidul of Bangladesh 21-12, 21-13.

Awaiting the Thai duo in the second round are world No.2 pair and tournament top seeds Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia.

Women's doubles players Laksika Kanlaha and Phataimas Muenwong progressed with a 21-15, 21-13 win over Heng Xiao En and Jin Yu Jia of Singapore.

They will have a tough second round match against third seeds Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan.