Port out to revive top 4 bid

Port's Noboru Shimura celebrates scoring an injury-time equaliser against Uthai Thani on Saturday night. (Photo supplied)

Port will be hoping to revive their push for a place in the top four when they host PT Prachuap for Thai League 1's only midweek game tonight.

Port are currently ranked fifth in the league standings with 41 points from 26 matches, while Prachuap are one point behind their opponents after playing 27 matches.

Port will be looking for a victory after being held to two draws and suffering a loss at Lamphun Warriors in their past three matches in the top flight.

The Killer Wasps, on the other hand, are fresh from their home victory over Lamphun on Saturday night.

The hosts have no injury problems and their key players -- Peeradol Chamratsamee, Suphanan Bureerat, Teerasak Poeiphimai and Frans Putros -- are all available for selection.

Port head coach Choketawee Promrut could make a few changes to the side that drew with Uthai Thani on Saturday night with Lonsana Doumouya likely to replace striker Teerasak and Worachit Kanitsribumphen making a return to the starting line-up.

Prachuap coach Sasom Pobprasert will be forced to bring in a replacement for suspended goalkeeper Soponwit Rakyart, but the rest of the side is likely to remain unchanged.

Port, with their battery of international stars, are expected to have an edge over the visitors in this game.